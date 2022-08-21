Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $548.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $515.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $560.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $221.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 81.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

