Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.17.

EAT stock opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Brinker International by 397.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Brinker International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Brinker International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

