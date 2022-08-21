Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Acquired by Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,834,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,174 shares during the quarter. Bowlero makes up approximately 10.0% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Bowlero worth $30,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOWL. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Bowlero by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 266,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 71,258 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bowlero by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bowlero by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 93,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Bowlero Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BOWL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 198,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,016. Bowlero Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of March 27, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.