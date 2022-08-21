Bounty0x (BNTY) Achieves Market Cap of $199,332.75

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a market cap of $199,332.75 and $24,381.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,204.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003722 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00126495 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00107389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00032580 BTC.

BNTY is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

