BoringDAO (BORING) Price Hits $0.0094 on Exchanges

BoringDAO (BORING) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. BoringDAO has a market cap of $4.33 million and $361,231.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 494,873,143 coins and its circulating supply is 459,843,082 coins. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com.

BoringDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

