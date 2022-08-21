boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Liberum Capital cut boohoo group to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 70 ($0.85) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.81) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 188.89 ($2.28).

boohoo group Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at GBX 53.08 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of £672.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.08. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 51.40 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 289.90 ($3.50).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

