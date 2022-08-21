BlackCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $114.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $929,708.14 and $114.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00022963 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016050 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005077 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000857 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,557,480 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.