BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -. BJ’s Wholesale Club also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BJ traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,923,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,946. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $77.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.93.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,469.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,469.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 278.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 53.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $247,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

