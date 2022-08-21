BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report released on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BJ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $73.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $77.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after buying an additional 703,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,702,000 after purchasing an additional 774,423 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,428,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,788,000 after purchasing an additional 603,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,589,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,092,000 after purchasing an additional 87,438 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,688.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

