Bitcoiva (BCA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $165.70 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $165.70 million and $246,384.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for approximately $10.33 or 0.00047891 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

