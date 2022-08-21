Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.93 Million

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000321 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

