BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BioLineRx Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $79.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 79,296 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 377.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

