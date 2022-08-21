Binemon Price Tops $0.0024 (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Binemon has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $821,162.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Binemon has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002125 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00778657 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Binemon Coin Profile
Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binemon
