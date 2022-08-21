BinaryX (BNX) Market Cap Reaches $280.65 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for about $138.74 or 0.00646139 BTC on exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $280.65 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000354 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00177297 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

