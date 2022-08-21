Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.50 million-$973.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.41 million. Bill.com also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.23-0.38 EPS.

Bill.com Stock Up 16.7 %

Shares of BILL traded up $24.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.29. 9,855,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.90 and its 200-day moving average is $165.35. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 2.26.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bill.com to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $240.24.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $820,681.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,177,072.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $820,681.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,177,072.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $117,099.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,212. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Bill.com by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

