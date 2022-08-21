Big Data Protocol Price Tops $0.0353 (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $241,542.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,151.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003718 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00126313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00032591 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00100884 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 47,790,856 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol. The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

