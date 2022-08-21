BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 298,089 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Regions Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 65,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Regions Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 82,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.47.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Raymond James upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Regions Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

