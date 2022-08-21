BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $244.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

