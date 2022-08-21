BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 76,234 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ford Motor Price Performance

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.