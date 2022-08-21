BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,545 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,487,000 after purchasing an additional 452,154 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,852,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,812,000 after purchasing an additional 263,364 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.32.

Shares of LRCX opened at $476.79 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $455.18 and a 200-day moving average of $493.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

