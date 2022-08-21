BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($31.30) to GBX 2,510 ($30.33) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,248.75 ($27.17).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Up 0.7 %

LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,387 ($28.84) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73). The firm has a market cap of £120.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 947.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,250.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,522.15.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

BHP Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.14%.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.