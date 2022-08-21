Berry Trading Down 26.4% Over Last Week (BERRY)

Berry (BERRY) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Berry has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. One Berry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Berry has a total market capitalization of $10.18 million and approximately $876,060.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Berry alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,562.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003769 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00127699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033091 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00096598 BTC.

Berry Coin Profile

Berry (BERRY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. The official website for Berry is sbpglobal.io. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Berry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.