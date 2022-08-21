Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.95

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.72. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 67,773 shares changing hands.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Benitec Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

See Also

