Base Protocol (BASE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14,519.00

Base Protocol (BASE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00004720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a market cap of $485,342.39 and approximately $14,519.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,392.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003756 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002390 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00127533 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033121 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00095131 BTC.
Base Protocol Profile
BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol.
Buying and Selling Base Protocol
