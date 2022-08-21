Base Protocol (BASE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14,519.00

Base Protocol (BASE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00004720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a market cap of $485,342.39 and approximately $14,519.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,392.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003756 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00127533 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033121 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00095131 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

