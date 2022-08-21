Barclays Cuts Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Price Target to GBX 305

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 305 ($3.69) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 347 ($4.19) to GBX 237 ($2.86) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPI stock opened at GBX 237 ($2.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of £957.17 million and a PE ratio of -98.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 234.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 230.01. Spire Healthcare Group has a one year low of GBX 201 ($2.43) and a one year high of GBX 256.50 ($3.10).

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

