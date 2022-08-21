BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $306,981.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.25. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $238.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

