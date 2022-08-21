Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,890 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $56,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 101,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $35.48 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.