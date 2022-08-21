Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 34.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 484,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250,955 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bank of America Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $285.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72.
Bank of America Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
