BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on September 12th

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Down 1.7 %

BDORY stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

