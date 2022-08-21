Banano (BAN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $103,061.00

Banano (BAN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $8.59 million and approximately $103,061.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,414.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,874,685 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,658,529 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Banano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

