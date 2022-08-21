Badger DAO Market Capitalization Hits $46.54 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $46.54 million and approximately $12.04 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $3.71 or 0.00017501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,208.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003721 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00126652 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00104339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00032611 BTC.

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

