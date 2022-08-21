B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA)

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Charah Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Charah Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Charah Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.
Charah Solutions Stock Down 9.6 %
Shares of NYSE:CHRA opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.39. Charah Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charah Solutions
Charah Solutions Company Profile
Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.
Read More
