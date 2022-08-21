B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA)

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Charah Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Charah Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Charah Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CHRA opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.39. Charah Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the first quarter worth $14,416,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,324,018.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 145,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 22.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 110,470 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charah Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,924,000 after acquiring an additional 83,025 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Charah Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,332,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after buying an additional 59,696 shares in the last quarter.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

