B-cube.ai Trading 26.8% Lower Over Last Week (BCUBE)

B-cube.ai (BCUBE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. B-cube.ai has a total market cap of $740,691.38 and $239.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One B-cube.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.0664 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, B-cube.ai has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002118 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00780075 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
B-cube.ai Coin Profile
B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,708,662 coins and its circulating supply is 11,158,778 coins. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @Bcubeai.
Buying and Selling B-cube.ai
