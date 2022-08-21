Axe (AXE) Price Down 16.8% This Week

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Axe has a market cap of $54,407.19 and approximately $1.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axe has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00237701 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000498 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

