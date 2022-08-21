Aventus (AVT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.53 Million

Aventus (AVT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Aventus coin can now be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00006633 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aventus has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $8.53 million and approximately $81,905.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aventus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,422.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003758 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00127807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032928 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00095317 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aventus

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aventus Network (AvN) is​ a​ layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs and speed to Ethereum transactions. It enables digital asset issuance, management and ownership, bringing the scale of permissioned blockchains and the security and interoperability of public blockchains — without the shortcomings of either. AVT, the Aventus Network’s native token, is used in the Aventus proof-of-stake-based layer-2 solution for achieving scalability, speed, and cost-effectiveness on the public Ethereum network by aligning the economic incentives of participants. There are 2 primary personas to whom AVT is fundamental on the Aventus Network. The transaction processor (or validator), who stakes AVT to operate a node, is personally damaged by losing their AVT deposit if they engage in damaging behaviour to the Network.The transaction originator, who pays AVT as gas fees to the transaction processor. The exact cost per transaction is determined by a free market in which the originator specifies what they are willing to pay and the processor processes if they are happy with the fees.DeFi Analogy (Yield Farming)​: Aventus does not offer yield-farming as an option. However, there is some similarity in that Aventus Validators contribute AVT (asset at risk, returned upon exit) in return for generating a yield (fees paid). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.