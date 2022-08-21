Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0133 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.007259.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

ATDRY stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $2.57.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ATDRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Auto Trader Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.21) to GBX 498 ($6.02) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 720 ($8.70) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 755 ($9.12) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 660 ($7.97) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $629.80.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.