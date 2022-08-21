Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL) Declares Final Dividend of $0.41

Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACLGet Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.63.

Australian Clinical Labs Limited provides pathology services. The company offers various routine pathology tests, advanced pathology, first trimester screening and non-invasive prenatal testing, chemical pathology, hematology, histopathology, immunology, serology and microbiology, functional pathology, and commercial drug and alcohol testing services.

