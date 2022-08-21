Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) vs. Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN) Critical Contrast

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) and Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlassian and Founder SPAC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian $2.80 billion 13.19 -$614.12 million ($2.43) -110.84 Founder SPAC N/A N/A -$920,000.00 N/A N/A

Founder SPAC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlassian.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian 0 4 12 0 2.75 Founder SPAC 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Atlassian and Founder SPAC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Atlassian presently has a consensus price target of $317.83, indicating a potential upside of 18.00%. Given Atlassian’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atlassian is more favorable than Founder SPAC.

Profitability

This table compares Atlassian and Founder SPAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian -21.91% -98.61% -5.72% Founder SPAC N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Atlassian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Founder SPAC shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication. The company also provides Confluence, a remote-friendly team workspace used to build, organize, and collaborate on work virtually for team content creation and sharing; and Trello, a collaboration product, that manages projects, organizes tasks, and builds team spirit for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams. In addition, it offers Bitbucket for code sharing and management; and various other products, such as Atlassian cloud apps, Bamboo, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Halp, Sourcetree, and Statuspage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Founder SPAC

Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

