Associated Banc Corp Trims Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,590 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after acquiring an additional 552,493 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Boeing by 152.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 543,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 4,303.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $162.92 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.08.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

