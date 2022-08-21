Associated Banc Corp Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,166 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.7% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 614,117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $91,510,000 after acquiring an additional 31,983 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,096 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.9% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 162,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,588,000 after buying an additional 86,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,481,935 shares of company stock worth $206,295,199. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $137.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $375.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.62.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

