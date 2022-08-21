AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) Achieves Market Cap of $10.94 Million

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $5.06 or 0.00023815 BTC on exchanges. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $10.94 million and approximately $43.03 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,227.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00166386 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003735 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00126717 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00032621 BTC.
About AS Roma Fan Token
ASR is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,854 coins. AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma.
Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AS Roma Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AS Roma Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
