Arqma 1-Day Volume Tops $308.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Arqma has a market capitalization of $80,163.22 and $308.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,584.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,618.67 or 0.07499137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00024022 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00155357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00256666 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.52 or 0.00720513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.42 or 0.00553276 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001093 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,328,729 coins and its circulating supply is 14,284,186 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com.

Buying and Selling Arqma

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

