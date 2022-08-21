Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arkema from €129.00 ($131.63) to €131.00 ($133.67) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arkema from €105.00 ($107.14) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Arkema from €139.00 ($141.84) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group downgraded Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Arkema from €103.00 ($105.10) to €87.00 ($88.78) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

ARKAY opened at $88.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.65 and a 200-day moving average of $113.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. Arkema has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $152.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $1.20. Arkema had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Arkema will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

