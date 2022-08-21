Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACLX. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Stock Performance

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. Arcellx has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.32. As a group, analysts predict that Arcellx will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,745,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,924,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.