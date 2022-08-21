Arbidex (ABX) Market Capitalization Tops $12,428.71

Arbidex (ABX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Arbidex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Arbidex has a total market cap of $12,428.71 and $375.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arbidex has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arbidex Coin Profile

ABX is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,171 coins. Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo. Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arbidex

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbidex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbidex using one of the exchanges listed above.

