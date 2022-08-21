APYSwap (APYS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $64,773.00

APYSwap (APYS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, APYSwap has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $485,059.42 and $64,773.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00780075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap.

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

