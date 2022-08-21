APY.Finance (APY) Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last Week

APY.Finance (APY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $396,448.14 and $177.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance.

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

