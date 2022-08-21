Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82-2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.25-7.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.55 billion. Applied Materials also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.82-$2.18 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.84.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.63. 12,380,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,237,102. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.87% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 150.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

