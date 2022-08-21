Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.65-$7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.92 billion-$4.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:AIT traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.84. 129,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,051. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.27. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

AIT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,110.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after acquiring an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 151,337 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 150.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 99,346 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth about $8,537,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,600,000 after acquiring an additional 48,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

