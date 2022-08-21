Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $60,172.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,232.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $60,172.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,232.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,398,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,323,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,070,432.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 268,602 shares of company stock valued at $11,763,366. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Appian by 39.9% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,328,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,420,000 after buying an additional 2,375,584 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Appian by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after buying an additional 307,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Appian by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,825,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. StackLine Partners LP boosted its position in Appian by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,654,000 after buying an additional 217,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

APPN stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. Appian has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $115.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.43.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Appian had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

